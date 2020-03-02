Quick links

Crooks hails 'Mr Watford' Deeney for his display against Liverpool

The Hornets ran riot against the league leaders to break their unbeaten run.

Garth crooks wrote in his column on the BBC about Watford skipper Troy Deeney and how he took Dejan Lovren out of the game.

Nobody expected the Hornets to win the game against Liverpool, let alone score three past them while keeping a clean sheet. 

Ismaila Sarr took all the plaudits for his magnificent performance and rightly so, but skipper Deeney was involved in almost everything on Saturday. 

The striker was a menace to Dejan Lovren and caused him problems all game. His assist for Sarr's second goal took both the Croatian and Virgil van Dijk out of the game, while his goal at the end made the night more special than it already was for Watford fans. 

 

Crooks hailed the Hornets man's performance on Saturday and claimed that he was absolutely brilliant throughout the game.

He said: "It wasn't Watford who stood between Liverpool and their 19th consecutive victory - it was Troy Deeney. Mr Watford was absolutely magnificent throughout this match."

"The striker occupied Dejan Lovren so completely from making his customary interventions that he reduced the Liverpool defender to no more than a mere bystander on so many occasions and the reason they conceded the first goal."

"Deeney then set up Ismaila Sarr's second goal with the most incredible awareness before putting the finishing touches to a glorious performance by scoring the third. I don't think it gets better than that."

Lovren looked very uncomfortable throughout the game and Klopp's decision to play him over Joe Gomez backfired.

Liverpool will not be the new invincibles but Reds fans wouldn't really be too fussed considering they will be crowned champions in the very near future. 

Deeney's and Sarr's masterclass on Saturday should give Watford huge confidence going into the final 10 games of the season. 

The Hornets are just a place above the drop zone and are still in danger. However, if they play as well as they did against the soon-to-be champions, they will have no problems surviving what has been a difficult campaign for them.  

