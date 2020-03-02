Sheffield United reportedly seek fresh deal for John Egan amid Wolves links

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with Sheffield United's John Egan.

Sheffield United are keen to agree a new contract with John Egan weeks after reports of Wolverhampton Wanderers interest, the Sheffield Star report.

The Blades have managed to tie down John Fleck to a new deal.

Now, manager Chris Wilder is said to want to agree fresh terms with Egan, John Lundtsram and Enda Stevens before focusing on Ollie Norwood and Chris Basham.

United’s success this season has prompted interest in their players.

Fleck was a reported January target for Arsenal (Sheffield Star). And, according to The Sun (February 9; Page 63), Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on Egan ahead of the summer.

The Blades are said to value the player at around £30 million in the report.

Egan has taken to Premier League football with ease this season. The 27-year-old has made 26 top-flight starts, averaging 1.3 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game (Whoscored).

The Republic of Ireland international has helped the Blades maintain the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 25 goals in 27 games and keeping nine clean sheets.

Wolves may feel he would be a good addition at Molineux this summer as they look to build a squad capable of juggling European football.

But the Blades seem intent on extending his contract which expires in 2022.