Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday: Where is Djibril Cissé now? How did his family end up on Channel 5 reality show?

The family of ex-Liverpool star, Djibril Cisse, have appeared on Channel 5's Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday.

It's always fascinating to get a glimpse into the lives of someone else.

Channel 5's reality TV series, Rich House, Poor House was a series that offered up just that. Giving a rich family and a poor family the chance to experience each other's lives.

Now, Channel 5 has brought the reality series back but rather than swapping houses, two families swap now holidays instead in Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday.

The most recent episode, the second in the new series, not only features a pair of families but the well-off family just happens to be that of ex-Liverpool football star Djibril Cissé.

Djibril Cissé's family in Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday

In episode 2 of Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday, viewers are invited to join the Cissé and McQueen families as they swap holidays.

While the McQueens live it up in the Cissé's exclusive Moroccan villa, the Cissé family end up staying in a crowded caravan site and have to survive on a limited budget.

Despite their lavish upbringing, the three young Cissé boys end up loving their smallscale holiday while the McQueens and their six children (pictured below) find their stay in the luxury villa a little strange.

Where is Djibril Cissé now?

Fans hoping to spot Djibril Cissé on Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday will be disappointed as the former Liverpool star doesn't appear after he and ex-wife, Jude, divorced in 2015. As a result, Jude leads the way with her three sons Cassius, Prince and Marley in tow.

Djibril Cissé's absence in Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday has left many wondering where the once star striker is now.

And, for such an outlandish character, it's hardly a surprise to learn that Cissé has turned to the world of modelling since his playing career came to an end in 2019 after playing for 14 clubs over a 20-year career.

In early 2020, Cissé has modelled at several events already with the Frenchman recently appearing at Paris Fashion Week on February 27th.

Djibril Cisse walks the runway during the Alianna Liu show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Watch the Cissé family on Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday

The Cissé family feature in the second episode of Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday.

The episode aired on Sunday, March 1st 2020 and is available to stream on My5 until October 2023.