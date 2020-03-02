Reported Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target has allegedly made his decision

Glasgow Rangers youngster Leon King is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers youngster Leon King is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool among the clubs linked with the Ibrox talent.

In demand

According to The Daily Record, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all are interested in the 16-year-old.

The same publication has also claimed of interest from Liverpool in the teenage central defender, with the Reds having scouted him in recent weeks.

However, it seems that Liverpool, Tottenham and other reported interested clubs will have to wait a little bit longer to get the central defender.

Decision made

A new report in The Daily Record has stated that King has decided to put pen to paper on a fresh contract with Rangers.

The teenager has agreed a two-year deal with the Gers which will see him earn a six-figure fee, and he will sign it this week, according to the report.

A one-on-one meeting with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has convinced the talented central defender to stay at Ibrox, it has been claimed.

Rangers stay

King is hugely talented, and it makes sense that he will stay at Rangers, as he can grow and develop at the Scottish Premiership club’s youth academy and could get the chance to establish himself in the first team.