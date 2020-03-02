Report: Tottenham have blocked Troy Parrott from media interviews

Tottenham Hotspur youngster came off the bench at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott is the player fans want to see, and are only being given glimpses of.

The young Ireland international came on for the final few minutes against Wolves, a move made largely out of desperation from Jose Mourinho.

While supporters want to see more of Parrott, Mourinho has made clear through his actions and interviews that he is not so keen.

From Tottenham's perspective, they are trying to avoid Parrott adding to the complexity of the situation by keeping him out of view.

The Independent report: "Tottenham have blocked Parrott from conducting any media interviews during his time at the north London club."

This is an ongoing situation rather than a new development, and serves to highlight how Tottenham are looking to protect the youngster.

Manchester United have applied a similar tact with young striker Mason Greenwood, with the only interviews he has given, coming to the club's official website, so they can effectively be stage managed and pre-approved.

The last thing Spurs would want would be for Parrott to add to the controversy by expressing his unhappiness at a lack of chances in Harry Kane's absence.