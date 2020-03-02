Report suggests how much Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay for 18-goal international

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs interested in Jonathan David.

According to The Express, Jonathan David is valued at £20 million, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs interested in the forward.

It has been reported that Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester City all are interested in signing David from Gent in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Reds, Spurs, the Red Devils and the Citizens checked the 20-year-old in action for Gent against AS Roma in the Europa League last week.

Chelsea also had a scout at the game to watch the Canada international in action, and so did Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and West Ham United, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, David has made 23 starts and three substitute appearances in the Jupiler League for Gent so far this season, scoring 18 goals in the process.

The 20-year-old Canadian has also scored three goals in seven Europa League games for the Belgian club, according to WhoScored.

In the Europa League, the youngster has played twice as a central midfielder, two games as forward, and thrice as an attacking midfielder, according to WhoScored.