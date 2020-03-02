Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report suggests how much Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay for 18-goal international

Subhankar Mondal
Jonathan David of Canada celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 7-0 during the Group A 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada v Cuba at Bank of America Stadium on June 23, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs interested in Jonathan David.

Jonathan David of Canada celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Group A 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada v Cuba at Bank of America Stadium on June 23, 2019 in...

According to The Express, Jonathan David is valued at £20 million, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs interested in the forward.

It has been reported that Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester City all are interested in signing David from Gent in the summer transfer window.

 

The report has claimed that the Reds, Spurs, the Red Devils and the Citizens checked the 20-year-old in action for Gent against AS Roma in the Europa League last week.

Chelsea also had a scout at the game to watch the Canada international in action, and so did Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and West Ham United, according to the report.

Jonathan David #20 of Canada celebrates his goal during the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A match between Canada and Martinique at the Rose Bowl on June 15, 2019 in Pasadena, California....

Stats

According to WhoScored, David has made 23 starts and three substitute appearances in the Jupiler League for Gent so far this season, scoring 18 goals in the process.

The 20-year-old Canadian has also scored three goals in seven Europa League games for the Belgian club, according to WhoScored.

In the Europa League, the youngster has played twice as a central midfielder, two games as forward, and thrice as an attacking midfielder, according to WhoScored.

Gent's Jonathan David celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and KV Oostende, Sunday 18 August 2019 in Gent, on the fourth day of the 'Jupiler Pro League' Belgian...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch