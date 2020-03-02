Quick links

Report: Celtic’s plan regarding player Brendan Rodgers wants to sign this summer

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...
Leicester City are reportedly interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

According to The Daily Record, Celtic are in talks with Odsonne Edouard over a new contract amid interest from Leicester City.

It has been reported that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing Edouard from his former club Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that a number of top European clubs are ready to make offers of £30 million for the French striker.

However, Celtic want the 22-year-old to stay and are in talks with the striker’s representatives over a new contract, according to the report.

Although the Hoops believe that the Frenchman will leave the club at some point, they want him to stay at Celtic Park next season at least, it has been claimed.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Celtic stay

Edouard is the main striker at Celtic, and with the Hoops aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season and the next, it would make sense for the Glasgow giants to hand him a new deal and convince him to stay and help them deliver ’10 in a row’.

According to WhoScored, the striker has scored 21 goals in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops so far this season.

Celtic's French forward Odsonne Edouard (R) and FC Copenhagen's Danish defender Victor Nelsson vie during the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC Copenhagen and...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

