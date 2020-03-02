Report: Celtic’s plan regarding player Brendan Rodgers wants to sign this summer

Leicester City are reportedly interested in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to The Daily Record, Celtic are in talks with Odsonne Edouard over a new contract amid interest from Leicester City.

It has been reported that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing Edouard from his former club Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that a number of top European clubs are ready to make offers of £30 million for the French striker.

However, Celtic want the 22-year-old to stay and are in talks with the striker’s representatives over a new contract, according to the report.

Although the Hoops believe that the Frenchman will leave the club at some point, they want him to stay at Celtic Park next season at least, it has been claimed.

Celtic stay

Edouard is the main striker at Celtic, and with the Hoops aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season and the next, it would make sense for the Glasgow giants to hand him a new deal and convince him to stay and help them deliver ’10 in a row’.

According to WhoScored, the striker has scored 21 goals in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops so far this season.