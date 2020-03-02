Report: Arsenal want £45m star who said he was dreaming of Liverpool move

Arsenal are said to be interested in Domenico Berardi, but he has suggested he would like to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

According to a report in Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are said to have scouted Berardi, who they are potentially interested in signing.

Berardi has enjoyed another excellent season in Italy, where he has banged in nine goals in 19 games.

The 25-year-old could offer Arsenal skill and pace, while his ability to play anywhere behind the striker is another bonus.

A move to Arsenal could appeal to Berardi, who has seemingly been thinking about a move away from Sassuolo recently.

The bad news for Arsenal, however, is that Liverpool were the club which Berardi said he was dreaming of signing for.

"If an offer arrives I will evaluate it with my club," he said to Goal.com. "And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: 'I'll take it'. Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool.”

If Arsenal were to sign Berardi he could be an expensive addition, as Calcio Mercato previously stated that Sassuolo were looking for £45 million for their star man.