Recent Sunderland target with 'no future' at own club appears to have been given fresh hope

Stan Asomugha is one of three West Bromwich Albion players to have trialled at Sunderland last month.

The recent Sunderland trialist Stan Asomugha was back with West Bromwich Albion Under-23s on Monday.

Asomugha last appeared in Baggies colours three weeks ago and featured in two of the young Mackems' fixtures, either side.

But the winger was not included in either club's most recent development squad game, as his situation became increasingly unclear.

The Sunderland U23s manager Elliot Dickman had previously told The Chronicle that Asomugha was informed by West Brom he had 'no future' back at The Hawthorns, where his contract expires this summer.

But his appearance on the bench for West Brom's Premier League 2 win at Swansea City suggests there may be hope for him yet.

Another Baggies player Sunderland have recently taken a look at, Sam Wilding, joined Asomugha on the bench in Wales.

Here’s our starting XI for tonight’s #PL2 clash with @SwansOfficial.



There was, however, no sign of Kevin Healy, who played alongside the pair for Sunderland against West Ham United last month.

Now 19, Asomugha has been with West Brom for approaching four years.