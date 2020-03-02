Quick links

Rangers star reacts to bombshell suggestion, as new report emerges

Subhankar Mondal
Scott Arfield, Jean-Pierre Nsame and James Tavernier during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard made some very interesting comments at the weekend.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...James Tavernier of Rangers

Rangers defender James Tavernier has told The Scottish Sun that he wants manager Steven Gerrard to stay at the club.

Gerrard dropped a bombshell on Saturday evening, as the Rangers manager suggested to The Scottish Sun that he is considering his position at the club.

The Liverpool legend made the comments following Rangers' exit from the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

 

Rangers right-back Tavernier has said that he wants the former England international midfielder to stay at Ibrox.

Tavernier told The Scottish Sun about Gerrard: “We want him to be here, definitely.”

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...

Positive report

The Scottish Sun has claimed that despite Gerrard’s comments, the Rangers manager has not resigned from his role at the Scottish Premiership club.

Rangers stay

Gerrard is understandably disappointed at how his Rangers players failed in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, but it is hard to see him leave his role right now.

After all, there is still a chance that the Gers could catch bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this season.

Moreover, Rangers are have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League and could go even further in the European competition.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC applauds the fans following the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

