Rangers star reacts to bombshell suggestion, as new report emerges

Rangers defender James Tavernier has told The Scottish Sun that he wants manager Steven Gerrard to stay at the club.

Gerrard dropped a bombshell on Saturday evening, as the Rangers manager suggested to The Scottish Sun that he is considering his position at the club.

The Liverpool legend made the comments following Rangers' exit from the Scottish Cup on Saturday evening.

Rangers right-back Tavernier has said that he wants the former England international midfielder to stay at Ibrox.

Tavernier told The Scottish Sun about Gerrard: “We want him to be here, definitely.”

The Scottish Sun has claimed that despite Gerrard’s comments, the Rangers manager has not resigned from his role at the Scottish Premiership club.

Gerrard is understandably disappointed at how his Rangers players failed in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, but it is hard to see him leave his role right now.

After all, there is still a chance that the Gers could catch bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this season.

Moreover, Rangers are have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League and could go even further in the European competition.