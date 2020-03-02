QPR favourite's newest signing was on trial with Hoops in January

Queens Park Rangers had a look at the recent Wycombe Wanderers recruit.

A defender who signed for a club managed by a former Queens Park Rangers favourite last week was on trial at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in January.

Paco Craig agreed a one-month contract at Wycombe Wanderers after impressing the Chairboys manager Gareth Ainsworth.

But things may have turned out differently for Craig, who played the full 90 minutes as QPR Under-23s drew 3-3 with Crystal Palace in the early new year (Youthhawk).

The London-born centre-back came through the ranks at West Ham United but moved to the United States, where he played college football for three years, after a spell at Bishop's Stortford.

The 27-year-old later turned out for the Florida-based Ocala Stampede and Louisville City before leaving the latter club at the end of his contract last autumn.

And Ainsworth, who spent seven years as a winger at QPR, has now brought him back to England on an official basis.

Interestingly, Craig's father, Mikey, is the former Culture Club bassist.

14th-placed QPR have the Championship's second-worst defence this season, but failed to strengthen in Craig's position despite allowing Toni Leistner to leave in January.