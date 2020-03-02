PSV's Cody Gakpo continues stunning form two months after reported Newcastle United interest

Newcastle United were linked with Cody Gakpo.

Reported Newcastle United target Cody Gakpo has continued his excellent run of form by scoring again at the weekend.

The PSV Eindhoven youngster’s form has alerted European clubs.

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United were keen on adding him in January as manager Steve Bruce looked to strengthen the squad.

Foot Mercato claim the Dutchman has a bargain £8.5 million asking price.

PSV have long produced or developed top young talent and Gakpo has the potential to follow in the footsteps of recent Tottenham Hotspur signing Steven Bergwijn.

Gakpo has benefited from Bergwijn’s move to Spurs, making that left wing spot his own.

The 20-year-old has posted seven goals and six assists in 25 Eredivisie appearances this season, including three goals in his last three games.

Aside from his goal, Gakpo posted two key passes and two successful take-ons in the recent 1-1 draw with Feyenoord.

Newcastle could do with that sort of creativity at St. James’s Park as the Magpies have now won just once in their last ten Premier League games.

Steve Bruce’s side are the lowest scorers in the top-flight with just 24 goals. Big-money summer signing Joelinton, meanwhile, has managed just three goals in all competitions.