How to fix: Pokémon Home error code 8807 on Nintendo Switch and mobile

A guide for how to possibly fix Pokemon Home when faced with the error code 8807 on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Pokemon Home came out earlier in the month and lots of fans were happy with the service thanks to being able to transfer a bunch of Pokémon over to Sword and Shield. However, since its launch, a lot of Nintendo Switch and mobile users have complained about error codes such as 8807. While we can't guarantee to resolve the issue, here you will find a guide for how to possibly resolve the problem.

For Nintendo Switch gamers, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX comes out on Friday. In addition to this dungeon-crawling remake, fans also have Sword and Shield DLC to anticipate for June and Fall.

However, while all of the above is very exciting, what isn't cool is the frequent error codes for Pokémon Home reported by fans. Below you'll discover how to possibly fix 8807.

Pokémon Home error code 8807 fix on Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Home users on Nintendo Switch are recommended to delete their save data to fix error code 8807.

In order to do this, you must select System Settings, venture into Data Management, and click Delete Save Data.

Once you've done that, simply confirm the deletion by choosing Pokémon Home, Delete All Save Data For This Software, and then Delete Save Data.

While deleting your save data can be scary, Nintendo notes that it will not affect any of your Pokémon deposited into Home.

In theory, the above process should allow you to load Pokémon Home normally once again. However, you will need to confirm your language, agree to the terms of use, and complete the tutorial once more.

This is said to have worked for some people over on Reddit and Twitter so hopefully it'll do the same for you.

Pokémon Home error code 8807 fix on mobile

You must uninstall and reinstall the Pokémon Home app on mobile to fix error code 8807.

This should remove the error code so you can load Pokémon Home normally once more on mobile. However, similar to with the Nintendo Switch, you will need to confirm your language and agree to the terms of use again.

But, in addition, you will also need to link the app to your Nintendo Switch account.