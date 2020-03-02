Our view: Report suggests £33m star would join Liverpool over Premier League rival

Two Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Southampton, reportedly want to sign Werder Bremen's Bundesliga star Milot Rashica.

£33 million Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica wants to play European football next season, according to Deich Stube – which obviously gives Liverpool a clear advantage over Southampton in the race for his signature.

Two old transfer market rivals are set to go head-to-head again when the 2019/20 campaign comes to an end.

Rashica looks all-but certain to bid farewell to Bremen in the off-season and, according to Weser Kurier, Premier League duo Liverpool and Southampton are both interested in signing a lightning quick Kosovan international with a £33 million release-clause in his contract.

So far, the former Vitesse Arnhem speedster has stayed quiet as speculation rages. But reports from Deich Stube have shed some light on his situation.

They say that Rashica wants to prove himself on the European stage next season. And with Southampton a clear outsider for a place in the Europa League, sitting 13th in the English top flight as it stands, a Liverpool side who have already qualified for the Champions League should feel increasingly confident about winning the race.

On paper at least, Anfield already looked a more eye-catching destination than St Mary’s, given that Jurgen Klopp’s side are enjoying a period of success not seen on Merseyside for over three decades.

But with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino not going anywhere soon, Rashica will know that he could be stuck in the ‘Xherdan Shaqiri role’ – a talented and exciting back-up option but a back-up nonetheless.

Southampton would almost guarantee Rashica first-team football – but the prospect of sampling those infamous European nights at Anfield could be far too tempting to turn down.