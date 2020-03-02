Quick links

Everton

Serie A

Premier League

Our view: Everton reportedly want £4m Liverpool reject who could be world-class under Ancelotti

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp head coach dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to bring Lazio's Serie A star Luis Alberto back to the Premier League with Everton eyeing the ex-Anfield starlet.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Luis Alberto of Liverpool during the Budweiser FA Cup fourth round between Bournemouth and Liverpool at Goldsands Stadium on January 25, 2014 in...

It’s not often Liverpool make a big transfer blunder these days. But, if the current Kings of Europe could turn back the clock, they would surely think twice about selling a young Luis Alberto for as little as £4 million (BBC).

Just a year after Jurgen Klopp’s feted arrival in 2015, The Reds made the decision to sell a seldom-seen youngster at a loss.

And, back then, few at Anfield were questioning that decision. Alberto had made just nine Premier League appearances in Liverpool colours – none of those coming from the start – and they jumped at the chance to recoup some of that £6 million outlay.

 

Four years on, however, Alberto’s price-tag will have gone through the roof.

And where better for the once-capped Spain international to prove a point to his old employers than by joining the club on the other side of Stanley Park?

Alberto could make a shock return to Merseyside this summer, according to Corriere dello Sera, with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti a big fan of the supremely-gifted playmaker.

Jurgen Klopp head coach dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid,...

The silky Spanish schemer was at his brilliant best once again on Saturday as Lazio moved top of the Serie A table for the first time in a decade. Alberto scored a fizzing opener as Simone Inzaghi’s side cruised past Bologna, and ahead of Juve in the Scudetto standings, before showcasing his defence-splitting abilities with a 14th assist of a remarkable campaign.

These days, Alberto is a bona fide match-winner, one of the most creative and influential attacking midfielders anywhere in Europe. He is one of the few players in the game capable of walking into Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded midfield and enhancing the quality at the disposal of a Champions League winning coach.

Liverpool’s loss, however, could soon be Everton’s gain.

In Ancelotti, The Toffees have a coach renowned for transforming budding talents into genuine world-class performers and, if Alberto continues along his current trajectory, he could be the jewel in Everton's crown.

Mason Holgate, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have the making of a sturdy spine - Alberto could be the difference between sixth place and fourth.

Luis Alberto of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring goal 1-0 during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch