Our view: Everton reportedly want £4m Liverpool reject who could be world-class under Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to bring Lazio's Serie A star Luis Alberto back to the Premier League with Everton eyeing the ex-Anfield starlet.

It’s not often Liverpool make a big transfer blunder these days. But, if the current Kings of Europe could turn back the clock, they would surely think twice about selling a young Luis Alberto for as little as £4 million (BBC).

Just a year after Jurgen Klopp’s feted arrival in 2015, The Reds made the decision to sell a seldom-seen youngster at a loss.

And, back then, few at Anfield were questioning that decision. Alberto had made just nine Premier League appearances in Liverpool colours – none of those coming from the start – and they jumped at the chance to recoup some of that £6 million outlay.

Four years on, however, Alberto’s price-tag will have gone through the roof.

And where better for the once-capped Spain international to prove a point to his old employers than by joining the club on the other side of Stanley Park?

Alberto could make a shock return to Merseyside this summer, according to Corriere dello Sera, with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti a big fan of the supremely-gifted playmaker.

The silky Spanish schemer was at his brilliant best once again on Saturday as Lazio moved top of the Serie A table for the first time in a decade. Alberto scored a fizzing opener as Simone Inzaghi’s side cruised past Bologna, and ahead of Juve in the Scudetto standings, before showcasing his defence-splitting abilities with a 14th assist of a remarkable campaign.

These days, Alberto is a bona fide match-winner, one of the most creative and influential attacking midfielders anywhere in Europe. He is one of the few players in the game capable of walking into Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded midfield and enhancing the quality at the disposal of a Champions League winning coach.

Liverpool’s loss, however, could soon be Everton’s gain.

In Ancelotti, The Toffees have a coach renowned for transforming budding talents into genuine world-class performers and, if Alberto continues along his current trajectory, he could be the jewel in Everton's crown.

Mason Holgate, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have the making of a sturdy spine - Alberto could be the difference between sixth place and fourth.