Our view: £5.4m man proving Southampton missed out on Mahrez-esque player

Premier League Saints reportedly had a bid rejected for Bryan Mbeumo before Brentford brought the winger to the Championship.

Brentford have unearthed another gem, it seems.

Even the most passionate of Francophiles would struggle to claim that they knew all about Bryan Mbeumo before his £5.4 million move to Griffin Park last summer (Mail).

But, while the most expensive of Brentford’s feted BMW frontline is also perhaps the least revered outside of West London, he looks every inch as inspired a signing as Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma have proved to be.

And Southampton, a club who like Brentford are famed for their ability to spot a diamond in the rough, must have been kicking themselves as Mbeumo floated a glorious free-kick into the Cardiff City net on Saturday.

The Saints saw a bid for the France U21 international rejected before he swapped Troyes for Brentford last summer (L'Equipe). And, while Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were producing one of their poorest performances in months to lose at struggling West Ham this weekend, Mbeumo was firing home a stunning 14th goal of the campaign – not bad for his debut season on English shores.

That’s without mentioning the six assists he has produced under Thomas Frank, Mbeumo leaving full-backs baffled and bamboozled as he cuts inside onto his wicket right foot in a manner reminiscent of Riyad Mahrez’s early, Championship days at Leicester City.

There was certainly something distinctly Mahrez-esque about the way Mbeumo found the top corner against Cardiff. The 20-year-old might not fire Brentford to Premier League glory, picking up the PFA Player of the Year award to boot, but the comparisons are becoming increasingly difficult to shake off.

Brentford’s gain, it seems, is most definitely Southampton’s loss.