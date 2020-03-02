Quick links

'Not up to it': Sky Sports pundit claims one Everton player simply isn't good enough

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a series of errors this season, which have drawn criticism.

Roy Keane has told Super Sunday which was broadcast live on Sky Sports that Everton stopper Jordan Pickford simply isn’t good enough.

Pickford has made the most errors of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

The England number one struggled once again against Manchester United, as Everton played out a 1-1 draw.

 

Pickford should have kept out United’s goal, as Bruno Fernandes’s shot from range went past him.

And Keane now admits that he has serious doubts about whether Pickford is good enough for Everton.

“I don’t need to see the stats, he’s not a good goalkeeper. He’s not up to it,” Keane said.

Pickford has endured an error strewn season, which has led to criticism of him.

The 25-year-old’s place in England’s squad could now be under serious threat, with Dean Henderson and Nick Pope enjoying far better campaigns.

At Everton, Carlo Ancelotti has little choice but to stick by Pickford.

The Toffees don’t have many back-up options, after offloading Jonas Lossl in January.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

