'Not up to it': Sky Sports pundit claims one Everton player simply isn't good enough

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a series of errors this season, which have drawn criticism.

Roy Keane has told Super Sunday which was broadcast live on Sky Sports that Everton stopper Jordan Pickford simply isn’t good enough.

Pickford has made the most errors of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

The England number one struggled once again against Manchester United, as Everton played out a 1-1 draw.

Pickford should have kept out United’s goal, as Bruno Fernandes’s shot from range went past him.

And Keane now admits that he has serious doubts about whether Pickford is good enough for Everton.

“I don’t need to see the stats, he’s not a good goalkeeper. He’s not up to it,” Keane said.

The 25-year-old’s place in England’s squad could now be under serious threat, with Dean Henderson and Nick Pope enjoying far better campaigns.

At Everton, Carlo Ancelotti has little choice but to stick by Pickford.

The Toffees don’t have many back-up options, after offloading Jonas Lossl in January.