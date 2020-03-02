Quick links

Neil Redfearn names 'outstanding' star who Leeds players will owe promotion to

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates with Helder Costa after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on...
Pablo Hernandez inspired Leeds United to a fourth straight win on Saturday.

Pablo Hernandez and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United celebrate after Pablo Hernandez had given Leeds United a 1-0 lead during the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Leicester City and...

Neil Redfearn has said on talkSPORT that Leeds United will owe their promotion to Pablo Hernandez if it happens.

The Whites are second in the Championship and five points clear of third-placed Fulham with 10 games to go.

Leeds will be huge favourites to be one of the three sides to leave the Championship at the top end come May and a 4-0 demolition of Hull on Saturday only enhanced that belief.

The Spanish magician scored United's second of the day just after the half-time to make it difficult for the hosts, after running on to a clever pass from Helder Costa.

 

Hernandez has been Leeds' go-to-guy for magic moments since joining the club under Garry Monk in 2016.

And former manager Redfearn reckons that the players will owe him their gratitude if it happens.

He told talkSPORT: "Just look at Pablo Hernandez. If it is Leeds United's season and they do get promoted then I think they owe that little fella a real deed of gratitude. I think he's been outstanding this season."

The 34-year-old, who turns 35 in a month, has scored six and set up six goals in the Championship this season.

It's another strong season from the evergreen playmaker and Redfearn is right, he would deserve Premier League football as much as any Leeds player next term.

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

