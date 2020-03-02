Neco Williams reacts to Liverpool departure today

Neil Critchley has officially left Liverpool to for a senior role at a League One side.

Liverpool announced this morning that Neil Critchley had left the club to join Blackpool.

The 41-year-old was Liverpool's Under-23 manager and had spent six-and-a-half years with the Melwood club's academy overall.

Neco Williams and Curtis Jones are just two young Reds who established themselves as ones for the future under Critchley's reserve side.

And here's how Williams reacted to the departure on Twitter:

Top coach and great person , taught me massively over the years all the best https://t.co/SJMExTa0M2 — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) March 2, 2020

Critchley took charge of two senior Liverpool games in Jurgen Klopp's absence this season and the 18-year-old defender started the latter - a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

There was little to no speculation about him leaving prior to today and the departure has come as something of a surprise.

But he clearly has designs on senior football after working in the academy for so long and it'll be interesting to see how this move pans out.