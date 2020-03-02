Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Neco Williams reacts to Liverpool departure today

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley during the PL2 match at Anfield on April 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Critchley has officially left Liverpool to for a senior role at a League One side.

Neco Williams of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 04, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool announced this morning that Neil Critchley had left the club to join Blackpool.

The 41-year-old was Liverpool's Under-23 manager and had spent six-and-a-half years with the Melwood club's academy overall.

Neco Williams and Curtis Jones are just two young Reds who established themselves as ones for the future under Critchley's reserve side.

And here's how Williams reacted to the departure on Twitter:

 

Critchley took charge of two senior Liverpool games in Jurgen Klopp's absence this season and the 18-year-old defender started the latter - a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

There was little to no speculation about him leaving prior to today and the departure has come as something of a surprise.

But he clearly has designs on senior football after working in the academy for so long and it'll be interesting to see how this move pans out.

Richarlison of Everton runs with the ball under pressure from Neco Williams and Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch