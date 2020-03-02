Mourinho shares why it was frustrating to watch three Spurs players yesterday

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side were handed another defeat at the hands of Wolves yesterday.

Jose Mourinho has admitted to BBC Sport that he found it frustrating to watch Tottenham Hotspur’s attackers yesterday, as they didn’t have the predator’s instinct that a natural striker would offer his side.

Tottenham actually proved to be an attacking threat against Wolves, despite having to deal without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Spurs scored twice against Wolves, but still fell to a 3-2 defeat.

And Mourinho felt that even though Tottenham did make improvements in the final third they would have been far better off with a goalscorer up top.

Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli linked well at times.

But Mourinho felt that a real number nine would have helped Spurs hit the back of the net even more often.

“They combined well. They did what they can, they did the plan that we worked on in the week, without a striker,” Mourinho said.

"What we missed was the striker smelling the first post cross, and the second ball in the box. We had lot of arrivals in dangerous positions and it was quite frustrating to see that they don’t have that feeling.”

Mourinho has no option but to persist with Bergwijn, Alli and Moura in attack, as he has a lack of alternatives.

Tottenham could play youngster Troy Parrott up-front, but he is totally unproven in senior football.

Mourinho could now have to play a waiting game, as Spurs hope to recover Kane and Son sooner rather than later.

Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves has seen them slip down to seventh place in the Premier League table.