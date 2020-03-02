Mourinho names the Spurs player he thought played 'very well' against Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier was selected to start ahead of Toby Alderweireld in Jose Mourinho's side's defence yesterday.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he felt Eric Dier played ‘very well’ for Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Dier was controversially selected to play for Spurs ahead of Toby Alderweireld, and the decision arguably didn’t work out as well as hoped.

Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat against Wolves, with Mourinho’s side struggling to cope at the back.

Dier was partly at fault for the first goal which Tottenham conceded, as he failed to make a clearance at the front-post, which allowed Matt Doherty to prod home.

However, Mourinho insists that he was happy with the England international’s display.

“I think Eric played very well,” Mourinho said. “If he had not played well then I would understand your question. The explanation is simple. Sanchez and Tanganga are our fastest centre-backs and Eric, as a midfield player, was the most comfortable in stepping between them and stepping up.

“I think they played well and especially Eric. I think sometimes when goals are scored you blame goalkeepers or defenders, but it’s a transition.”

Whether Dier will retain his place in Tottenham’s team after Mourinho’s praise remains to be seen.

Dier has been afforded plenty of opportunities by Mourinho since he took charge, but he is yet to really get back to top form.

The fact that Alderweireld was dropped from Tottenham’s starting line-up really does show that Mourinho is still searching for his best team, as he looks to find a winning formula with the North London side.

Spurs have now lost their last three games in a row in all competitions, with their form taking a worrying downturn.

Tottenham are now five points behind the top four in the Premier League table, and have slipped down to seventh.