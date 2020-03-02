Mourinho claims Tottenham player needs off-field help; Spurs man told him he couldn't play

Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-2 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that Troy Parrott needs off-field help in order to truly be ready for first-team action.

Spurs took on Wolves on Sunday afternoon, and took the lead when Steven Bergwijn followed up to score from close range after Dele Alli's shot had been saved.

Matt Doherty fired Wolves level, but Serge Aurier put Spurs back in front, and fans must have been optimistic about the chances of a home win.

However, Diogo Jota again brought Wolves level from close range, before setting up Raul Jimenez to give Wolves the win in a second half that belonged the visitors.

Wolves have now moved above Tottenham and into sixth place, and Mourinho will be a little concerned that his side have lost both games since Son Heung-min's injury was confirmed.

Mourinho decided to stick striker Parrott on the bench against Wolves, and threw the teenager on for the final stages of the game with fans clamouring for his inclusion.

The Irishman has real potential, and with both Harry Kane and Son missing, fans want to see more of him – but Mourinho says he just isn't ready for major minutes yet and needs help not just on the pitch but also off it, claiming he was mostly thrown on to occupy Conor Coady and free up space for Dele Alli.

Mourinho added that Parrott was on the bench because winger Erik Lamela told him before the game that he couldn't even make the bench, so Parrott earned the call-up through his absence as Spurs desperately look for fit attackers.

“He is not ready, he is not ready,” said Mourinho. “He’s a good kid, a good talent, he’s a kid we want to help. He’s a kid who needs help, not just on the pitch but outside the pitch. He’s a kid we’re going to take care of like we have since the beginning. And he’s a kid who is obviously going to have a real opportunity in the right moment when we feel it is the moment.”

“Why was he on the bench? He was on the bench because Lamela told me before the game he was not even ready to go on the bench. So in that moment, without Lamela, we brought Troy in and in the last five minutes we put on a striker who at least knows the position so he could try to fix Coady and at least try to give some more space and freedom to Dele. That’s the way it is,” he added.