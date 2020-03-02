Quick links

'Most underrated player Celtic have': Some Bhoys fans are raving about 28-year-old's display

Olly Dawes
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic have advanced to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Liam Gordon of St Johnstone reacts with NIir Bitton of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.

Celtic sneaked through to the last four of the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon, beating St Johnstone 1-0 thanks to a late Ryan Christie goal.

The Bhoys saw Rangers crash out of the competition on Saturday, leaving them as the clear favourites to win the trophy – but Neil Lennon's men had to respond from their own disappointment.

Celtic were dumped out of the Europa League by Copenhagen on Thursday night, and really needed to hit back from that blow and show that they were really pushing for a fourth straight domestic treble.

 

On a very difficult pitch at McDiarmid Park, Celtic couldn't quite hit top gear, and hosts St Johnstone were doing a great job of frustrating Lennon's side.

However, a late free kick from Christie managed to find its way into the corner of the net without being touched, handing Celtic a narrow 1-0 lead.

Celtic will now meet Aberdeen in the semi-finals, and fans will surely just be happy with the win after a less-than-ideal performance in testing conditions.

Celtic's Nir Bitton during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Still, one player managed to stand out from the crowd at McDiarmid Park, as defender Nir Bitton stepped up with a solid performance in the back three alongside Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer.

Fans took to Twitter to hail the Israeli star, praising him as 'the most underrated player Celtic have', whilst claiming that he was 'superb' and 'outstanding', urging Lennon to keep him in defence ahead of Jozo Simunovic.

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

