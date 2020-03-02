'Most underrated player Celtic have': Some Bhoys fans are raving about 28-year-old's display

Celtic have advanced to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Celtic sneaked through to the last four of the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon, beating St Johnstone 1-0 thanks to a late Ryan Christie goal.

The Bhoys saw Rangers crash out of the competition on Saturday, leaving them as the clear favourites to win the trophy – but Neil Lennon's men had to respond from their own disappointment.

Celtic were dumped out of the Europa League by Copenhagen on Thursday night, and really needed to hit back from that blow and show that they were really pushing for a fourth straight domestic treble.

On a very difficult pitch at McDiarmid Park, Celtic couldn't quite hit top gear, and hosts St Johnstone were doing a great job of frustrating Lennon's side.

However, a late free kick from Christie managed to find its way into the corner of the net without being touched, handing Celtic a narrow 1-0 lead.

Celtic will now meet Aberdeen in the semi-finals, and fans will surely just be happy with the win after a less-than-ideal performance in testing conditions.

Still, one player managed to stand out from the crowd at McDiarmid Park, as defender Nir Bitton stepped up with a solid performance in the back three alongside Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer.

Fans took to Twitter to hail the Israeli star, praising him as 'the most underrated player Celtic have', whilst claiming that he was 'superb' and 'outstanding', urging Lennon to keep him in defence ahead of Jozo Simunovic.

Nir Bitton has to be the most underrated player Celtic have. Solid anytime he plays. — Paul Burns (@PaulBurns1879) March 1, 2020

Nir Bitton is the most underrated footballer at Celtic. He’s a better centre half than Jozo and should be in that team ahead of him. — BEEF (@Adambeaton67) March 1, 2020

Thought Nir Bitton was absolutely immense today. — Jings Crivens (@Jinky71) March 1, 2020

Bitton...superb today. The guy really brings a lot of calm, experience and composure to that defence.



He'd never be out of my team. — 3rdFrame (@The3rdFrame) March 1, 2020

Happy enough considering everything especially the pitch.

Bitton must be ahead of Jozo now, was outstanding today and his calmness is exactly what we need at times. — Michael (@__MC7__) March 1, 2020

Bitton strolled it today big man was class — Mark F (@markybhoy34) March 1, 2020

Love Bitton. Plays when asked, wherever he’s asked, never complains & first to defend his team. — Raffles (@NoleRaffles) March 1, 2020

Big Bitton has been superb today. — GovanBhoy20 (@Govanbhoy20) March 1, 2020

I’ve always preferred Bitton at the back rather than in midfield, he slows the play down too much from there. Love him at the back though and much prefer him to Simunovic. Always calm and composed and can pick a pass. — CelticBhoy1888 (@Bhoy1888Celtic1) March 1, 2020

Nir Bitton man of the match for me. Top performance from him today — Lewis (@LewisLaird01) March 1, 2020

Bitton has to be one of the most underrated players. When really he’s got class — ᴄʜʟᴏᴇ. (@ceedeexo) March 1, 2020