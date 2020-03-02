Quick links

Mark Noble makes comment about the London Stadium atmosphere on Saturday

Mark Noble of West Ham United and Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United...
West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble helped his side to a 3-1 victory at the weekend.

Mark Noble has told West Ham United’s official website that he could tell the London Stadium crowd were in good voice right from the start against Southampton.

West Ham’s crowd have been frustrated with recent performances, which have seen them slip into relegation trouble.

However, they backed their side in a crucial 3-1 victory over Southampton.

And Noble could tell that West Ham were in fine voice right from the very start of the game on Saturday.

 

“You can normally tell before the game what the fans are going to be like when they sing Bubbles, and [today] it was really loud,” Noble said.

“They were right behind us and I thought they were great. They helped us out and we got the three points.”

West Ham’s attack proved to be a real threat against Southampton, with new signing Jarrod Bowen looking particularly dangerous.

Mark Noble of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 8, 2018 in Romford, England.

Bowen opened the scoring for West Ham and his performances suggested he could have a key role to play in the coming weeks.

West Ham’s win has pushed them up to 16th place in the Premier League table, with goal difference keeping them above the relegation zone as things stand.

David Moyes’s side are next in action against Arsenal at the weekend.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

