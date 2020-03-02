Mark Noble makes comment about the London Stadium atmosphere on Saturday

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble helped his side to a 3-1 victory at the weekend.

Mark Noble has told West Ham United’s official website that he could tell the London Stadium crowd were in good voice right from the start against Southampton.

West Ham’s crowd have been frustrated with recent performances, which have seen them slip into relegation trouble.

However, they backed their side in a crucial 3-1 victory over Southampton.

And Noble could tell that West Ham were in fine voice right from the very start of the game on Saturday.

“You can normally tell before the game what the fans are going to be like when they sing Bubbles, and [today] it was really loud,” Noble said.

“They were right behind us and I thought they were great. They helped us out and we got the three points.”

West Ham’s attack proved to be a real threat against Southampton, with new signing Jarrod Bowen looking particularly dangerous.

Bowen opened the scoring for West Ham and his performances suggested he could have a key role to play in the coming weeks.

West Ham’s win has pushed them up to 16th place in the Premier League table, with goal difference keeping them above the relegation zone as things stand.

David Moyes’s side are next in action against Arsenal at the weekend.