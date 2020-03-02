'Make an example': Some Rangers fans urge Gerrard to start 18-year-old rookie on Wednesday

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could mix up his squad at Ibrox.

Some Rangers fans want Steven Gerrard to call up young Gers players - including a right-back - for Wednesday's visit to Ibrox of Hamilton Academical.

Rangers' regular in the role, James Tavernier, has come in for some criticism of late, but has continued to play as captain.

And the following Bears are keen to see Nathan Petterson given further opportunities after the teenager impressed on his debut against Stranraer in January.

Get a few of them playing for the first team, like young-Coombes, Patterson, Kennedy and mcpake — Cameron Jakeman (@cammojakeman1) March 2, 2020

Patterson should be in the squad ahead of tav on Wednesday n tav should be in there hopefully to develop himself a little further — Scott (@5G_Rfc) March 2, 2020

Would love to see young nathan Patterson play a few games now the seasons finished. Get him ready for next season to take over from our "captain" a know it was only against stranraer but surely he's better than we have — craig henry (@craighenry81) February 29, 2020

Wednesday- would like to see kai Kennedy and Nathan Patterson start. — AlanC (@AlanC_69) February 29, 2020

But he has to start trusting other members of the squad and also putting faith in the younger players like Kai Kennedy like Dapo like Nathan Patterson. We also just cant afford to start all over again look at the huge backroom team Gerrard has brought in not easy to replace that — Barry (@bkerr72) February 29, 2020

They are not a magic bullet but a couple need that opportunity to develop. Kai Kennedy, Nathan Patterson and Dapo Mebude are at that stage in my opinion — Elfideldo (@rfcyouths) March 1, 2020

Because he's sent them all out on loan I love gerrard but he's got this all wrong bring back mccrorie, docherty, Murphy and play kai Kennedy and Nathan patterson at least they know what it's like to play for the Jersey. — tommy reed (@TommyReed3) March 1, 2020

I think Nathan Patterson will eventually replace him. ⚪️ https://t.co/U5EfLammRD — ⚽️ -S-Mac- (@stephencraigie) March 1, 2020

I’d drop him and try to blood in Nathan Patterson for the rest of the season, with the intention Patterson takes over next year. Tav is a likeable person, but likeable doesn’t win us any trophies unfortunately. — Grant Hendry (@gwhendry) March 2, 2020

Nathan Patterson plays the rest of the season.



If gerrard allows Tav to play another game it's a joke. — William (@WTownsley) March 2, 2020

Patterson comes in for Tav I’m my opinion. Make an example that nobody is undroppable, not even the captain for a kid — Davie⚽ (@WATP115) March 1, 2020

Patterson, who signed for Rangers as an eight-year-old, recently signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract at Ibrox.

The Scot was reported to be interesting Gerrard's former club, Liverpool, before he committed.

And speaking to Rangers News last month, the Gers academy boss Graeme Murty described Patterson as having 'characteristics you would ascribe to an elite-level full-back'.

Matt Polster and Jon Flanagan are the other players Gerrard could consider if he opts to make changes in midweek.

Rangers can not afford to lose further ground on Premiership leaders Celtic and will be keen to bounce back after Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat against Hearts.