'Make an example': Some Rangers fans urge Gerrard to start 18-year-old rookie on Wednesday

Aiden Cusick
Rangers fans react as Rangers come back from 0-2 to win the match 3-2 during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could mix up his squad at Ibrox.

Rangers fans react as Rangers come back from 0-2 to win the match 3-2 during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Some Rangers fans want Steven Gerrard to call up young Gers players - including a right-back - for Wednesday's visit to Ibrox of Hamilton Academical.

Rangers' regular in the role, James Tavernier, has come in for some criticism of late, but has continued to play as captain.

And the following Bears are keen to see Nathan Petterson given further opportunities after the teenager impressed on his debut against Stranraer in January.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patterson, who signed for Rangers as an eight-year-old, recently signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract at Ibrox.

The Scot was reported to be interesting Gerrard's former club, Liverpool, before he committed.

And speaking to Rangers News last month, the Gers academy boss Graeme Murty described Patterson as having 'characteristics you would ascribe to an elite-level full-back'.

Matt Polster and Jon Flanagan are the other players Gerrard could consider if he opts to make changes in midweek.

Rangers can not afford to lose further ground on Premiership leaders Celtic and will be keen to bounce back after Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat against Hearts.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

