Lord Sugar reacts to Spurs' latest defeat, suggests there's a big problem being ignored

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of Champions League qualification took a hit on Sunday afternoon as they were beaten 3-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It started pretty well for Spurs; Steven Bergwijn put them in front from close range after Dele Alli's shot was blocked, and even after Matt Doherty had equalised for Wolves, Serge Aurier hit back to make sure Spurs went into the break leading 2-1.

The second half belonged to Wolves though, starting with Doherty teeing up Diogo Jota to score from close range, before Jota's driving run opened up the Tottenham defence.

Jota found Raul Jimenez, and he finished past Paulo Gazzaniga to give Wolves all three points, sealing a 3-2 victory in fine fashion.

Spurs couldn't muster a response, and have now been leapfrogged by Wolves in the race for the Champions League places, which could stretch down to fifth depending on Manchester City's fate with UEFA.

Jose Mourinho has lost both league games since Son Heung-min's injury, and if you add in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig, these are testing times for Tottenham.

Losing Son on top of Harry Kane was always bound to be a massive problem, but ex-Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar seemingly isn't interested in discussing the absences of Spurs' leading attackers.

Instead, Sugar thinks the problem is defensively, as Spurs can't stop conceding goals even with the famously pragmatic Mourinho at the helm, with Wolves able to bag three times on Sunday.

Mourinho hasn't really settled on a first-choice defence and went with a back five on Sunday, but it didn't quite work – and Sugar suggested that the defensive issue is being ignored because everybody is always talking about Kane and Son.

Never mind Kane out and Son out. The problem is we can't defend @SpursOfficial — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 1, 2020