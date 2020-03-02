Liverpool's last two performances underline Jordan Henderson's importance

The Reds had a near miss against West Ham before losing against Watford - both without Henderson.





Liverpool lost their first match of the Premier League season on Saturday, suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of struggling Watford.

Losing for the first time in the Premier League on the final day of February is a staggering achievement but it is not revisionism to say that a result like that had been in the post since the winter break.

Liverpool did not set alight against Norwich - but won 1-0 - before losing to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, on a night Jordan Henderson did not complete the match due to injury.

Henderson missed the match against West Ham last week, where Liverpool got the job done eventually but struggled far more than they were expected to against a spirited but limited opponent.





But they were without Henderson again on Saturday and were absolutely abject across the pitch, perhaps underlining the scale of his influence on the team.

Henderson was derided early in his career after his £20 million (BBC) arrival at Anfield and he is now underrated, given the difference between how many neutral fans see him and how much he is valued by everyone connected with Liverpool.

He caught the eye with goalscoring performances against Wolves and Southampton in the early part of the year, and at that stage, many were beginning to wake up to the scale of his influence.

Perhaps his absence has shown up what he brings even more, given Liverpool's struggles without him. Jurgen Klopp desperately needs Henderson back ahead of the return leg with Atletico.



