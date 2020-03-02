Quick links

Liverpool-linked player shares what his club have told him about his future

Subhankar Mondal
Lille's Jonathan Ikone and Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Victor Osimhen.

Lille's Victor Osimhen and Toulouse's Nicolas Isimat Mirin during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Toulouse FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 22, 2020 in Lille, France.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur-linked Victor Osimhen has said that he will stay at Lille if the club want him to, as quoted in Foot Mercato.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are monitoring the 21-year-old forward.

The report made the claim in December, adding that the youngster was unlikely to leave Lille in the January transfer window.

 

As it turned out, the forward did not leave his club in the middle of the season, and he has now suggested that he is open to staying at the French outfit beyond the summer transfer window.

Osimhen has added that Lille have told him that they would like him to stay for one more season.

Foot Mercato quotes Osimhen as saying about speculation on his future, as translated by All Nigeria Soccer: "Yes, I saw a lot of people alerting me on social media and I am really happy with it.”

The youngster added: "I would love to stay in Lille but you never know what can happen. I owe a lot to this club, and I will go where the leaders want.”

Osimhen continued: “When I signed my contract, the managers made me understand that they wanted me to stay for a while.

“Personally, I love life here, people are nice. The club facilities are incredible. Lille is a big club in France and of course I want to stay.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Osimhen has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in the process.

The young forward also scored two goals in five Champions League matches for Lille this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Lille are fourth in the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 46 points from 27 games.

Lille's Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

 

