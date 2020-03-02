Liverpool fans show incredible support for fourth-tier player after Lucas Leiva tweet

Liverpool-born defender Perry Ng enjoyed a surge of support from Reds fans today.

Liverpool have seen one homegrown right back star under Jurgen Klopp, as Trent Alexander-Arnold has become a world star over the last two years.

However, another Liverpool-born right back has been going on a slightly more difficult path to stardom, with Perry Ng thriving down at Crewe Alexandra.

The 23-year-old has been in the Crewe setup since 2004, with Ng having to join the famed Alex academy rather than play for Liverpool.

Ng has starred this season, picking up two goals – including one in the draw at Morecambe on Saturday – as well as five assists, impressing at right back.

Ng, who can play for Singapore on the international stage, is also Crewe captain, and could be leading his side to promotion this season.

Having scored on Saturday, Ng was up for Quest's League Two Player of the Weekend, and Liverpool fans remarkably got themselves involved.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva posted on Twitter that fans should vote for his 'scouse mate' Ng, and Reds supporters responded in droves as Ng ran out the winner of the poll with 89.5% of the vote.

Let’s vote for my scouse mate from Crewe ( https://t.co/rw26qJVbsz ) https://t.co/Bz8zdiqtLG — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) March 2, 2020

With 11317 total votes, Ng accounted for more than 10000 of the votes, as the huge Liverpool fanbase latched onto Leiva's post and showed their support for the Liverpudlian defender.

This will have no doubt been a lovely moment for Ng, and with TEAMtalk reporting that the likes of Bristol City, Derby County and Nottingham Forest all want him, Ng could be moving up the pyramid soon – and a future meeting with Liverpool isn't out of the question.