Liverpool fans delighted with Joe Gomez boost

Shane Callaghan
Joe Gomez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Joe Gomez is back for Liverpool following a short absence through injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez is fit again.

The English centre-back sat out Saturday's shock defeat by Watford in the Premier League, ending the Reds' 44-match unbeaten run.

Dejan Lovren started in his place and a lot of Liverpool fans blamed him for the 3-0 defeat that followed at Vicarage Road.

Gomez and Virgil van Dijk appear to be Klopp's strongest first-choice duo at centre-back.

 

And fans of the Anfield club are delighted that Gomez - a £3.5 million signing under Brendan Rodgers in 2015 [The Guardian] - is available for selection again ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

Here's how they reacted to the news:

This is a big boost. Lovren wasn't as complicit in Saturday's defeat as a lot of supporters made out, because Van Dijk and several other big-name players weren't at their best either.

But the former Charlton starlet is still a stronger central defender than his Croatian counterpart, whose confidence must've taken a knock after the Watford mauling.

If Klopp plays senior players against the Blues, it has to be Gomez and Van Dijk.

(L-R) Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

