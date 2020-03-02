Liverpool fans delighted with Joe Gomez boost

Joe Gomez is back for Liverpool following a short absence through injury.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joe Gomez is fit again.

The English centre-back sat out Saturday's shock defeat by Watford in the Premier League, ending the Reds' 44-match unbeaten run.

Dejan Lovren started in his place and a lot of Liverpool fans blamed him for the 3-0 defeat that followed at Vicarage Road.

Gomez and Virgil van Dijk appear to be Klopp's strongest first-choice duo at centre-back.

And fans of the Anfield club are delighted that Gomez - a £3.5 million signing under Brendan Rodgers in 2015 [The Guardian] - is available for selection again ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

Here's how they reacted to the news:

Thank god Gomez is back. Don’t think I can stand the thought of Lovren starting for us again — MT (@MT_Futbol) March 2, 2020

Thank god — Kie (@fpl_kie) March 2, 2020

thank god omg — amy (@prydeskitty) March 2, 2020

Thank god — nuni (@nuni64920950) March 2, 2020

Thank god, now release Dejan Lovren — Nathan carlisle (@Nathan45603) March 2, 2020

This is a big boost. Lovren wasn't as complicit in Saturday's defeat as a lot of supporters made out, because Van Dijk and several other big-name players weren't at their best either.

But the former Charlton starlet is still a stronger central defender than his Croatian counterpart, whose confidence must've taken a knock after the Watford mauling.

If Klopp plays senior players against the Blues, it has to be Gomez and Van Dijk.