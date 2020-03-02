Quick links

Lille manager suggests reported £10.8m Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Osimhen could switch clubs

Tom Thorogood
Victor Osimhen of Lille OSC celebrates his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in...
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been linked with Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen of Charleroi scores a goal and celebrates during the Jupiler Pro League play-off 2 group A match (day 8) between Beerschot Wilrijk and Sporting Charleroi on May 11, 2019 in...

Lille manager Christophe Galtier believes it will be difficult to keep star player Victor Osimhen beyond this season, Afriquesports report.

The Lille forward has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Sky Sports claim Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea are among a host of clubs monitoring his progress in the French top-flight.

Speaking after Lille’s game at the weekend, his manager Galtier admitted it would be difficult to keep hold of the sought-after goal scorer.

“Victor said he wanted to stay here next season. He is a sincere boy, he is happy here. He is well appreciated and adored by the fans,” Galtier explained.

“Then, if in a few weeks big teams arrive with an interest in him, he will have to listen. That’s the logic of things.”

 

Osimhen, 21, only joined Lille last summer in a £10.8 million move.

The Nigeria international has been a roaring success for the French club. In 24 Ligue 1 starts, he has posted 13 goals and four assists.

Tottenham may be looking at him as Spurs seek an alternative to Harry Kane.

Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled without their injured talisman of late, and their Champions League hopes were dealt a blow at the weekend as they lost 3-2 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may see Osimhen as an ideal back-up to Roberto Firmino.

The young striker has been compared with Didier Drogba for his ability to hold up the ball, bring others into play and bully defenders with his pace and power.

Lille's Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

