Is Last Tango in Halifax season 6 confirmed? Sally Wainwright gives fans hope!

A season 6 of Last Tango in Halifax would be embraced with open arms.

This comedy-drama gem is finally back on screens after a lengthier absence than anticipated.

The BBC has offered audiences so many great titles over the years but of all the efforts to generate somewhat of a cult following, Last Tango in Halifax is perhaps one of the most deserving.

It first aired back in 2012, serving as a loose adaptation of screenwriter Sally Wainwright's mother's second marriage. Viewers were quick to applaud the show's characters, courtesy of great performances from the likes of Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker and fantastic, believable writing.

In 2013 it won the British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series after receiving four nominations, and since then the quality has only sharpened.

It's great to see it return for season 5, but it's already worth looking ahead...

Is Last Tango in Halifax season 6 confirmed?

No, Last Tango in Halifax season 6 is not confirmed.

However, screenwriter Sally Wainwright certainly gives us hope!

According to the Radio Times, when asked if audiences can expect more episodes going forward, she expressed: "I mean I hope so. I’d like to write this show until the cows come home.”

When addressing the fairly lengthy gap between seasons (4 came out in 2016) she also weighed in: I think it’s the things like this kinda slowly cook away in your brain even if you’re not consciously aware of it. So it’s like three years but I think they never go away. We went out for dinner one night me and Sarah and Nicola in January a year back… And it was just hilarious. I was just sitting there listening to them (and wanted to) write for them again.”

Fans praise Last Tango in Halifax on Twitter

Sally Wainwright may be up for season 6, but are the fans?

Of course they are! Already, a number of the show's admirers have flocked to Twitter to offer their praise of the show. If you consider that both writers and audiences are happy with it, there's no reason why we shouldn't see it continue for many years to come.

Check out a selection of tweets:

So good to see Last Tango in Halifax back on TV. Funny watching something and seeing so many places you know — Carl Chambers (@Jackal854) February 23, 2020

Watching Last Tango in Halifax , very good — Y (@YSAB87) February 23, 2020

allowing myself seven mins of Last Tango in Halifax a day as not good for me to have that much pleasure in one go — Kasia Delgado (@KasiaLDelgado) February 25, 2020

Good old Last Tango in Halifax - best thing about it is the relationship of the stepsisters Caroline and Gillian the warmth of which makes me smile — James Stark (@JHASTARKBAR) March 1, 2020

