Klopp names the three Liverpool youngsters who could play against Chelsea

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp head coach dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid,...
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp head coach dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in Madrid,...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever and Curtis Jones are with the first-team, ahead of his side’s match against Chelsea.

Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup tomorrow, and it has been a competition where Klopp has tended to rotate.

The Reds youngsters have been offered opportunities in the tournament, and they have performed well to date.

However, Liverpool are set to name a more experienced squad tomorrow night.

 

Klopp is on record suggesting that he wants to progress in the FA Cup now.

But Klopp is still intending to reward the youngsters who have got Liverpool this far, with Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever and Curtis Jones all set to be around the squad.

“Harvey Elliott has gone with the U19s (for the UEFA Youth League game v Benfica tomorrow afternoon), Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever not. Harvey had a little problem with his back Friday, but is good again and can play,” Klopp said.

“Curtis Jones is also with first team.”

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Jones may be the Liverpool youngster in with the best chance of starting tomorrow.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita haven’t exactly taken their chances in Liverpool’s starting line-up of late, which leaves a potential opening in midfield.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

