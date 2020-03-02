Jose Mourinho says one Wolves player ‘fantastic’ after yesterday’s result

Tottenham Hotspur lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is a fantastic player.

Mourinho made the comment following Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 28-year-old striker scored the Wanderers’ third goal in their 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Spurs boss Mourinho has praised the Mexico International, but he does not believe that the striker was the difference between the two sides.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked if Jimenez was the difference between the two teams: “It would be too easy for me to say that. I prefer to focus on this game today and try to forget the players that we are missing.

“They have Jimenez yes, fantastic player, and they have that incredible counter attack which is very difficult to stop, especially if you don't have that mentality they showed.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Tottenham in London on Sunday, Jimenez took five shots of which one was on target and ended in a goal, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 67.9%, won four headers, took 48 touches, attempted three dribbles, made one tackle, one interception and one clearance, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the former Atletico Madrid and Benfica striker has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.