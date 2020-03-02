Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem too bothered about latest Tottenham Hotspur injury

Hugo Lloris is injured and did not play for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football.London that he is not worried about the injury suffered by Hugo Lloris.

Lloris recently returned to action for Tottenham after recovering from a dislocated elbow, but the France international goalkeeper did not feature against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the weekend.

According to Football.London, the goalkeeper missed the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a groin issue.

Paulo Gazzaniga replaced Lloris in goal for Spurs, and head coach Mourinho does not appear to be too concerned about the latest injury to his team.

Mourinho told Football.London: “I don’t know. It's hard to say when [Hugo] will be back. Is it a big problem? I don’t think it is, but not ready for today and we have to wait.”

Injury problems for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have been quite unlucky with injuries this season, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both on the sidelines at the moment.

Erik Lamela has also had injury problems this season, while Moussa Sissoko is on the sidelines as well.

While it is a blow for Tottenham that Lloris is injured, Gazzaniga is a good goalkeeper who will do well between the posts for the North London outfit.

Spurs lost against Wolves in the Premier League at the weekend.