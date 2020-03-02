Jenas claims he's not sure Mourinho has watched Spurs player for three years

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld was dropped by Jose Mourinho for his side's game against Wolves.

Jermaine Jenas has told Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast on the BBC, that he’s not sure if Jose Mourinho has watched Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld over the past three years.

Alderweireld was dropped to the bench for Tottenham’s match against Wolves yesterday, but the decision didn’t work out as hoped.

Spurs’s defence looked all at sea throughout the contest, as Wolves picked up the three points against Mourinho’s side.

After the game Mourinho was quizzed on why he decided to pick Dier over Alderweireld to start in the heart of Tottenham’s defence.

The Portuguese boss claimed that he wanted Dier’s ability to bring the ball out from the back and into central midfield.

However, Jenas feels that Alderweireld could have done the same job for Tottenham to a much higher level.

“I’m not sure if Jose has watched Toby Alderweireld over the last three years, but from a centre half but with the ball at his feet there aren’t many with a better passing range than him,” Jenas said.

“I get his method, they have pace out wide and he wanted someone who can come out with the ball, but you have one of the best centre-backs at doing that!”

Dier did not cover himself in glory for the first goal which Tottenham conceded against Wolves, as he failed to clear the ball, which allowed Matt Doherty to poke home.

Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves has seen them slip down to seventh in the Premier League table.