Meet James Murray: McDonald & Dodds star impresses as Chief SP John Houseman

McDonald & Dodds fans are impressed with James Murray in the role of Chief Superintendent John Houseman.

Who doesn't love a good mystery?

We've seen many great tales on intrigue unravel on the small screen over the years and plenty of great examples have been right at home on ITV.

We'd be here all day recounting them, but obvious highlights such as Vera, Endeavour, Grantchester and Midsomer Murders certainly come to mind, with recent returns proving that they've still got it. However, the latest to attract attention is McDonald & Dodds, with the first feature-length episode arriving on Sunday, March 1st 2020. It earned praise for its writing and performances, and with only two episodes in total, it's palatable, satisfying viewing.

Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised it's gone down a treat considering it's from the same producers who gave audiences Poldark! Additionally, Robert Murphy was responsible for the script... ring any bells? Well, he's a screenwriter well known for his work on DCI Banks.

There's lots of talent aboard both on and off-screen, but let's take a moment to focus in on a certain individual.

James Murray stars in McDonald & Dodds as Chief Superintendent John Houseman.

The series centres on two mismatched detectives assigned to work together. This odd couple narrative makes for some good humour laced throughout, with McDonald used to the hectic lifestyle of working in South London, unlike the bumbling Dodds. However, they soon learn they can work with each other's strengths.

James stars in both episodes; 'The Fall of the House of Crockett' and 'The Wilderness of Mirrors'. Working alongside Jason Watkins (The Crown) and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet), he helps make this an ensemble to remember.

The 45-year-old English actor achieved early fame appearing as Sandy Hunter on the popular soap Coronation Street in 1998, but of course, there have been some glaring highlights since then. So, where have we seen him before?

@TheJimMurray @ITV McDonald and Dodds not sure at first but thinking now this is really entertaining. Love the location Bath. Certainly some eye candy James Murray loved him in Cutting It. CertZinly got a on my face. — Patsy Gray (@LadyPgrey57) March 1, 2020

James Murray: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, he actually appeared on screens as far back as 1979 appearing in an episode of BBC series Shoestring (he played Charlie). Fast forward to 1995 and his next role is in Doctor Finlay (Gordon) before landing his Coronation Street role a few years later.

Across his career, there are a number of TV highlights including the likes of Age Before Beauty (Wesley), Him (Edward), Suspects (DCI Daniel Drummond), Defiance (Mayor Niles Pottinger), Cucumber (Daniel Coltrane), Chaos (Billy Collins), Primeval (Stephen Hart), Cutting It (Liam Carney) and Always and Everyone (Dr. Danny Barton).

He's also been in such films as Kevin & Perry Go Large (Candice's Adonis), Phoenix Blue (Rick), Nailing Vienna (Peter) and It's Alive (Frank Davis).

More recently, on the other hand, he played Caleb in the 2019 Michael Bay-directed blockbuster 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Follow James Murray on Instagram

If you're a fan of James' work and would like to keep up to date with him, it's definitely worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @thejimmurray; he currently has over 5,100 followers.

His bio notes that he's also a painter and the founder of The Murray Parish Trust. There are a bunch of great snaps to scroll through, including one which highlights one of the best Birthday cakes we've seen - you'll see what we mean!

We hope you enjoy both episodes of McDonald & Dodds and we look forward to seeing what's next on the horizon for James Murray.

