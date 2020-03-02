Is Valorant coming to PS4 and Xbox One? Riot Games' free-to-play shooter launches this summer on PC!

PS4 and Xbox One gamers want to know if Riot Games' newly announced Valorant is planned to launch on consoles as well as PC.

Riot Games have announced that Project A is Valorant. This first-person shooter multiplayer experience will be free-to-play when it launches on PC in the summer. However, as is commonplace with most PC titles, a lot of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers want to know if there are any plans for it to be released on consoles.

Although only just announced, Valorant has already been compared to Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Overwatch. While it's up to you to decide whether these comparisons are worthy or as lazy as the 'it's just like Dark Souls' remark, Riot Games' FPS does sound promising and enjoyable thanks to its pitched strategic gameplay having an emphasis on creativity via hypernatural abilities.

It's slated to come out in the summer on PC, but will it land on PS4 and/or Xbox One afterwards?

Will Valorant be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Valorant hasn't been announced for PS4 or Xbox One.

As of writing, Valorant isn't coming to either PS4 or Xbox One as it has only been announced for PC in the summer.

Unfortunately, there's also nothing at this moment in time to suggest that it will definitely make the transition to consoles afterwards.

If Riot's free-to-play FPS shooter is to land on consoles at some unspecified date, it would most likely be on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as opposed to their current-gen siblings.

However, this is nothing more than an assumption, so don't treat it as an official declaration that Valorant is coming to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.