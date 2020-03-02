Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 5 cast: Maxine Peake, Phil Davis and Sara Kestelman

The Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 5 cast scores some familiar talent.

It's been yet another great season of Inside No. 9 so far, but there's still more to explore...

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's dark comedy anthology series arrived on screens back in 2014 and has developed quite the admirable following.

Presenting us with stories loosely linked by the number nine, they've had a lot of avenues to explore with each season, taking us to places we didn't quite expect. In fact, we've essentially grown to expect the unexpected at all times when tuning in.

The latest batch of episodes proves to be no exception, once again taking its influences and running with them wholeheartedly. It's no surprise that each tale has managed to attract exciting guest stars, with episode 5 - titled 'Thinking Out Loud' - continuing to raise the star power.

It centres in on seven characters offering their stories to the camera, but how are they linked? It's intriguing stuff!

Now then, let's talk about the cast...

Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 5 cast

Listed below are Inside No. 9 season 5 episode 5 cast members, as highlighted by Radio Times:

Phil Davis as Bill

Maxine Peake as Nadia

Sara Kestelman as Therapist

Steve Pemberton as Galen

Loanna Kimbook as Angel

Reece Shearsmith as Aidan

Sandra Gayer as Diana

Of course, Reece Shearmith and Steve Pemberton will be all too familiar, but let's highlight some of the rest of the cast.

Spotlighting Maxine Peake

In the role of Nadia, we have the wonderful Maxine Peake.

According to IMDb, the 45-year-old performer first appeared on screens in 1995 in the TV series Children's Ward (she played Geraldine).

There have been plenty of TV highlights since then, including 2018's The Bisexual (Sadie), Black Mirror (Bella), The Village (Grace Middleton), Silk (Martha Costello), The Hollow Crown (Doll Tearsheet), Criminal Justice (Juliet Miller), Shameless (Veronica) and Early Doors (Janice).

She has some significant film work to her name too, with roles in the likes of Gwen (Elen), Mike Leigh's Peterloo (Nellie), Funny Cow (Funny Cow), The Falling (Eileen Lamont) and The Theory of Everything with Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

Phil Davis stars in Inside No. 9

The 66-year-old English actor stars here as Bill and will certainly be a familiar face to most audiences.

Across his career, he has starred in such films as Quadrophenia (he played Chalky), Mike Leigh's High Hopes (Cyril), Alien 3 (Kevin), Vera Drake (Stan), Notes on a Scandal (Brian Bangs), Cassandra's Dream (Martin Burns), Another Year (Jack), Mr. Holmes (Inspector Gilbert) and Brighton Rock (Spicer).

It's not all TV though, with roles in the likes of Silent Witness (various), Riviera (Jukes), Mad Dogs (Lawrence), Silk (Micky Joy), Whitechapel (DS Ray Miles) and Being Human (Captain Hatch) also worth noting.

He's also the narrator for the BBC true crime documentary series Murder 24/7.

Actor Phil Davis attends a private screening of "Age Of Kill" at Ham Yard Hotel on April 1, 2015 in London, England.

Sara Kestelman and more in 'Thinking Out Loud'

Therapist is played by 75-year-old English actress Sara Kestelman.

She has previously been aboard a range of TV projects including In the Flesh (Connie Furness) and Holby City (various). As for films, there's the 1974 cult classic Zardoz (May) with Sean Connery, Listzomania (Princess Carolyn) and Break of Day (Alice).

That's not all though, as episode 5 also showcases the talents of Sandra Gayer as Diana (Avenue 5) and Ioanna Kimbook as Angel.

