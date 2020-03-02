Quick links

'I'm not 100%': Klopp admits he's unsure if 22-year-old Liverpool star will play tomorrow

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a train ing session at Melwood Training Ground on February 26, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are due to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup tomorrow, as they look to bounce back from defeat.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he has doubts over whether Joe Gomez will be fit to feature against Chelsea, although he 'thinks' he'll play.

Gomez missed out on featuring for Liverpool against Watford at the weekend, and his presence at the back was badly missed.

The Reds were beaten in the league for the first time this season, with Dejan Lovren badly struggling during the contest.

The hope among Liverpool fans is that Gomez can make a swift recovery and be available for selection against Chelsea at the weekend.

 

However, the England international centre-back is still nursing a problem.

And Klopp admits that although he is hoping that Gomez will return, he hasn’t made his mind up about starting the centre-back yet.

“He felt a little bit but nothing major. We just decided no risks,” Klopp said, when asked to provide a fitness update on Gomez.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

“Will he be okay for the FA Cup? We will get more information afterwards, but I think so although I’m not 100%.”

Liverpool are unlikely to want to risk Gomez in the FA Cup if he is still struggling.

The Reds have tended to rotate their line-up in the competition, with Klopp’s focus mainly on the Premier League and the Champions League.

If Gomez doesn’t play it could be that Joel Matip is picked to start, after Lovren’s struggles at the weekend.

