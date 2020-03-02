'I'd be annoyed': Roy Keane slams Everton player who lacked 'common sense' on Sunday

Everton drew 1-1 at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Pundit Roy Keane has told Sky Sports (01/03, 4pm) that he would be 'annoyed' with Gylfi Sigurdsson for his part in Everton's controversial disallowed goal against Manchester United.

Everton hosted United on Sunday afternoon, and took a fortuitous lead as Dominic Calvert-Lewin blocked David De Gea's clearance straight into the net.

The Toffees couldn't hold onto their lead though as Bruno Fernandes smashed a long-range strike beyond Jordan Pickford, scoring to earn United a point.

There was late controversy though, as De Gea made a great save from Sigurdsson, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended up scoring on the rebound, firing the ball into the net with the aid of a Harry Maguire deflection.

However, the goal was disallowed with the aid of VAR, with Sigurdsson adjudged to have blocked De Gea's view of Calvert-Lewin's shot whilst being sat in an offside position.

Everton fans were furious as Sigurdsson wasn't straight in front of De Gea and didn't touch the ball, but a dramatic last-gasp winner was ruled out regardless.

Now, pundit Keane has slated Sigurdsson for sitting down in front of the goal in the first place, admitting he would be 'annoyed' with the Icelandic playmaker for showing a lack of common sense.

Keane added that he doesn't particularly care if Sigurdsson was disappointed to have seen his shot saved, believing that his focus should be on getting out of the way rather than sitting inside the six yard box.

“I’d be annoyed with Sigurdsson for not getting out of the way,” said Keane. “He sits there - please tell me, what’s he waiting for? You’ve got to try and clear the area, that’s just a bit of common sense.”

“What’s he waiting for?! Disappointed? You’ve got to get up and get out of the way, even make an attempt to get back onside!” he added when Souness suggested Sigurdsson was on the floor out of disappointment.