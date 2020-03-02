Ian Wright raves over 'unstoppable' West Ham man

Jermaine Jenas and Ian Wright praised Michail Antonio after West Ham's win over Southampton.





BBC pundits Jermaine Jenas and Ian Wright were full of praise for West Ham United's Michail Antonio after he completed the scoring in Saturday's 3-1 win over Southampton.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, 01/03, 11:20pm, the pair were impressed by the former Nottingham Forest man's workrate and the way he lifted the crowd.

Wright said: "West Ham fans love that. They never stopped singing his name. He never stopped running to the point where he needs to start managing how much he's running. He can be unstoppable."

Jenas added: "At times (he does too much). That's why he's injured a lot. Everything he does, he sprints. He needs to stop his moments a bit more."





Antonio caught the eye in the vital win and getting him up the pitch and closer to Sebastien Haller was a major reason West Ham were able to grab a crucial win.

The Hammers needed to make the most of that winnable game in amongst a really tricky run of fixtures, and they did exactly that.

David Moyes will hope Antonio can stay fit between now and the end of the season. Does he need to trim his workrate to do that? It seems a left field suggestion from Wright and Jenas but they know what makes footballers tick.

He gives West Ham more of a goal threat and Jarrod Bowen also looks like he does that, which gives the Hammers a fighting chance.



