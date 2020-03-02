Ian Wright admits he's absolutely 'gutted' for Spurs player who Mourinho never starts

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has not started a game for Jose Mourinho's side, despite their struggles up-front recently.

Ian Wright has suggested that he cannot understand why Jose Mourinho isn’t using Troy Parrott at Tottenham Hotspur on Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast on the BBC.

Parrott has been given just two appearances for Tottenham since Mourinho took charge, and both of them have come as a substitute.

The young striker was handed a run-out for just three minutes as Spurs looked to make a comeback against Wolves yesterday.

Unsurprisingly, Parrott had little impact - as Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat.

And Wright cannot understand why Mourinho doesn’t want to use Tottenham’s star prospect.

“Put Parrott on, I don’t see what three minutes is going to do for him,” Wright said. “Give him 20 minutes to see what he can do. I was gutted for him.

“They need a striker, you might as well throw him in and see if he can help you out. He might do a Rashford or Harry Kane, you never know.”

Despite Wright’s protestations, Mourinho has consistently said that Parrott isn’t ready to start for Tottenham.

The young forward was only given a place on the bench yesterday as Erik Lamela wasn’t fit enough to feature.

Tottenham actually looked menacing going forward against Wolves, but it was defensively where they were exposed.

Spurs’s top four chances have been dealt a big blow by defeat against Wolves, as they have now been leapfrogged by Nuno’s side.