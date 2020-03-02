'I totally agree': Tottenham star responds to Pochettino's criticism of him last season

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has become a mainstay under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has told the Daily Mail that he now totally agrees with Mauricio Pochettino's comments about him needing to toughen up.

Last season, Pochettino suggested that Winks needed to learn to 'play with pain', seemingly suggesting that he was pulling himself out of games due to minor knocks.

Ankle problems have plagued Winks over the last three years, the latest of which came in January in the home win over Norwich City.

Winks came back from that injury quickly, and having started against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, he's now started each of the last 10 games.

Winks seems more robust and reliable now, and he has now been asked about those comments former boss Pochettino made last season.

The Spurs midfielder admits that he 'totally agrees' with Pochettino now, and realises what pains he can play with and what he truly needs to sit out with.

Winks feels he is now used to that internal battle, and believes it's just something that comes with age and experience, which he has of course gained in recent times.

“I totally agree,” says Winks. “Over the last few years I have realised what pains I can play with and which I need to be a little more pragmatic about. It's something I've got used to now. I am sure every footballer would say the same,” he added.