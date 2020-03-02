‘I never thought’: BBC pundit stunned by Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers won at the weekend.

Garth Crooks has raved about Wolverhampton Wanderers on BBC Sport after their win against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The former Tottenham forward was impressed with how Wolves got the better of Jose Mourinho's away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crooks has admitted that he did not expect it from the Wanderers following their game in the Europa League on Thursday.

The BBC pundit had admitted that he never thought that he would be saying that Nuno’s side are serious contenders for a place in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “I must admit I thought Wolves' Europa League commitments would find them out.

"On the contrary, they have developed into a team who now must be taken seriously as Champions League contenders.

"I never thought I would be saying that but I certainly am now having seen them put Spurs away and dispatched Espanyol in midweek to the European scrapheap."

Champions League contenders?

Wolves have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season, and they could even go all the way and win it.

The Wanderers are also going strong in the Premier League and are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Nuno’s side are playing good football and are winning matches at the moment, and they are serious contenders for a Champions League place next season.