Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

‘I never thought’: BBC pundit stunned by Wolverhampton Wanderers

Subhankar Mondal
General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City at Molineux on February 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Wolverhampton Wanderers won at the weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady celebrates his sides win with manager Nuno during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur...

Garth Crooks has raved about Wolverhampton Wanderers on BBC Sport after their win against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The former Tottenham forward was impressed with how Wolves got the better of Jose Mourinho's away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Crooks has admitted that he did not expect it from the Wanderers following their game in the Europa League on Thursday.

 

The BBC pundit had admitted that he never thought that he would be saying that Nuno’s side are serious contenders for a place in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “I must admit I thought Wolves' Europa League commitments would find them out.

"On the contrary, they have developed into a team who now must be taken seriously as Champions League contenders.

"I never thought I would be saying that but I certainly am now having seen them put Spurs away and dispatched Espanyol in midweek to the European scrapheap."

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham...

Champions League contenders?

Wolves have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season, and they could even go all the way and win it.

The Wanderers are also going strong in the Premier League and are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Nuno’s side are playing good football and are winning matches at the moment, and they are serious contenders for a Champions League place next season.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-3 during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

