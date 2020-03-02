Quick links

'I am trying not to pollute my mind': Arteta target comments on his future amid Arsenal links

Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has told Telefoot, as quoted by Get French Football News, that he isn't thinking about a summer transfer.

Aouar, 21, has been a star for Lyon over the last three years, becoming one of the top young midfielders in Europe during his time with the French side.

This season, Aouar has notched an impressive nine goals and seven assists this season, and his form has unsurprisingly resulted in major interest.

 

Most notably, the Daily Mail recently noted that Arsenal want to sign Aouar this summer, with Mikel Arteta eyeing a move to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

With questions over Mesut Ozil's long-term future, Arsenal may need another playmaker this summer, and Aouar would allow Arteta to switch system.

He's more of a deeper lying playmaker than a number 10, but has the mobility and drive to get forward into advanced areas and even drift wide.

Aouar won't come cheap, and he has now been asked about his future, responding by suggesting that he isn't thinking about a move and is just concentrating on Lyon's key upcoming fixtures.

Aouar added that he is trying not to 'pollute' his mind with ideas of a move away, vowing to stay concentrated and committed despite those Arsenal rumours.

“I am not really thinking about it, I am more thinking about the weeks to come,” said Aouar. “They are going to be important for Lyon and for us. I have a fair amount to still bring to the team. I am trying not to pollute my mind and stay concentrated on the pitch,” he added.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

