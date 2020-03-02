Has £8m-rated Rangers star just conceded defeat to Celtic?

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are 12 points behind Celtic in the Premiership.

Rangers right-back James Tavernier has made an admission about the Premiership title race with Celtic.

The Gers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday and Steven Gerrard's side are 12 points behind the Hoops in the table.

Subscribe

Rangers' domestic season is on the brink of collapse but the Europa League still represents some salvation for the Ibrox side.

Gerrard masterminded a 2-1 win over Celtic at Parkhead prior to the winter break, but they have dropped 10 points in league games since that victory, which put them two points behind with a game in hand.

It was a very similar case as last season, when Rangers won an Old Firm just before the three-week break but the Bhoys capitalised on countless slip-ups from January onward and cruised to an eighth successive Premiership title.

And Tavernier has conceded that he and his team-mates have 'lost it again'.

He told The Scottish Sun: "The league was in our hands but we have now given ourselves a mountain to climb. We have lost it again so we are going to look at ourselves, as the gaffer has given us everything."

Tavernier, valued at £8 million by the light Blues [The Daily Mail], might well be right.

For this to happen two years in a row is a big, big problem, even if Gerrard's troops are in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Celtic, in all probability, are going to win a fourth successive domestic treble, underlining their sheer dominance in Scotland.

And the way in which Rangers have collapsed under the 39-year-old manager again is concerning because next season is the big one, the season where the Bhoys could win 10 titles in a row.