'Get him now': Disappointment awaits as some Spurs fans demand they sign former £12m star

Aiden Cusick
Tottenham Hotspur fans react as they are covered in smoke from flares that were let off by Crystal Palace fans during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace...
The former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge may have been of use to Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel Sturridge of Trabzonspor reacts during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce in Trabzon, Turkey on February 1, 2020.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are urging their club to sign Daniel Sturridge after the former Liverpool striker terminated his Trabzonspor contract by mutual consent.

Tottenham could be without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for the rest of the campaign, leaving them short in Sturridge's position.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But disappointment awaits those coveting the 30-year-old who, despite his free-agent status, cannot join a club whose transfer window is currently closed.

Sturridge would have had to have left Trabzonspor before the deadline for English clubs on 31 January, in order to become a Tottenham player this season.

 

And the eight-goal England international therefore finds his options reduced, unless he sits tight until the summer.

Sturridge scored 68 goals in 160 games for Liverpool but left at the end of his contract nine months ago, after an injury-hit few years.

Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Final match between Liverpool and Sevilla at St. Jakob-Park on May 18, 2016 in Basel,...

And the former Manchester City and Chelsea player struck seven in 16 before Trabzonspor let him go around 27 months ahead of schedule.

But unless they can find an out-of-contract striker who was available in the January transfer window, Tottenham will have to make do with Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Troy Parrott for the rest of this season.

*This story was written before the announcement that Sturridge has been banned from all football activity until June.

