'Get him now': Disappointment awaits as some Spurs fans demand they sign former £12m star

The former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge may have been of use to Tottenham Hotspur.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are urging their club to sign Daniel Sturridge after the former Liverpool striker terminated his Trabzonspor contract by mutual consent.

Tottenham could be without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for the rest of the campaign, leaving them short in Sturridge's position.

@SpursOfficial might as well, if you're not gonna give Parrott a chance Mourinho — Dominic Charles (@DomCharles_) March 2, 2020

Spurs u know what to do lads — RRR17 (@rrr17_r) March 2, 2020

I’d take him at Spurs until end of season — Chris Kent (@Kentworthy) March 2, 2020

Surely Spurs have to sign him — Stewart Brown (@badnewsbrown) March 2, 2020

@SpursOfficial get him now — Jordan Borrie (@JBorrie) March 2, 2020

@SpursOfficial Do your thing, FREE AGENT. — David B (@DABeeching) March 2, 2020

@SpursOfficial sign him up till the end of the season — Tom Morris (@TomMorris16) March 2, 2020

@SpursOfficial we are this desperate but he’d definitely do a job for a few months!! — Mark (@m_sutts) March 2, 2020

But disappointment awaits those coveting the 30-year-old who, despite his free-agent status, cannot join a club whose transfer window is currently closed.

Sturridge would have had to have left Trabzonspor before the deadline for English clubs on 31 January, in order to become a Tottenham player this season.

And the eight-goal England international therefore finds his options reduced, unless he sits tight until the summer.

Sturridge scored 68 goals in 160 games for Liverpool but left at the end of his contract nine months ago, after an injury-hit few years.

And the former Manchester City and Chelsea player struck seven in 16 before Trabzonspor let him go around 27 months ahead of schedule.

But unless they can find an out-of-contract striker who was available in the January transfer window, Tottenham will have to make do with Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Troy Parrott for the rest of this season.

*This story was written before the announcement that Sturridge has been banned from all football activity until June.