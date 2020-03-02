Final Fantasy VII: How to get the Tifa PS4 dynamic theme

Everything you must know about how to get the Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 dynamic theme of Tifa.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake was supposed to come out tomorrow in the form of part 1, but it was unfortunately delayed until next month. To make up for this, Square Enix have released a rather enjoyable demo on the PSN Store, and you can also unlock a PlayStation 4 dynamic theme of Tifa. Catch is you have to buy a specific brand of candy.

As previously mentioned, there's a Final Fantasy VII Remake demo available to download and play right now from the PSN Store. Most seem to agree that the game feels brand new and better, although there are some minor complaints about the new gameplay being a tad jarring as of this moment.

All you need to do to download this demo is visit the PSN Store, but the same cannot be said about acquiring the gorgeous dynamic theme of Tifa.

PLAYSTATION 4: Best games coming to Sony's console in March 2020

How to get the Tifa dynamic PS4 theme

You can get the dynamic PS4 theme of Tifa from the Final Fantasy VII Remake starting on March 3rd.

In order to have Tifa adorn your PlayStation 4 home screen, you must buy two Final Fantasy VII-themed Butterfinger, Baby Ruth or Crunch bars.

Once you've done that, you will then be able to enter your codes online to get the theme starring one of Final Fantasy's most memorable and beloved characters.

This Final Fantasy/Ferrero promotion ends on May 14th. You will not be able to submit any codes or receipts after this date.

In addition to the Tifa theme, purchasing these candy bars will also allow you to redeem codes to get points and download unique accessories for when the game fully launches on PlayStation 4 next month (here are the official rules of the promotion).

As someone who doesn't eat chocolate and as a cynic of promotions such as these, here's hoping the Tifa theme later becomes available to just simply purchase from the PSN Store.

However, for those of you who do enjoy chocolate, Final Fantasy, and beautiful PS4 themes, then this promotion is as good an excuse as any to stuff your face with candy.

BALDUR'S GATE 3: PS4, Xbox One release seems unlikely

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches for PlayStation 4 on April 10th.