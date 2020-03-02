Quick links

‘Even I don’t understand’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans baffled by Jose Mourinho stance

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Troy Parrott came on as a late substitute for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised head coach Jose Mourinho on Twitter for not making proper use of Troy Parrott against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Parrott was part of the Tottenham matchday squad for their Premier League game against Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old striker did not start the match, but the Republic of Ireland international came on as a substitute in the first minute of injury time.

 

The youngster could not make any impact whatsoever, as he did not even touch the ball once.

After the match, Spurs head coach Mourinho said that the striker “is not ready”, and added that he was part of the matchday squad as Erik Lamela could not make it, as quoted in Football.London.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out injured at the moment, Spurs do not have an out-and-out striker except Parrott.

The striker does not have much experience in the first team, but some Tottenham fans want Mourinho to give the teenager a chance to show what he is capable of.

