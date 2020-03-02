‘Even I don’t understand’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans baffled by Jose Mourinho stance

Troy Parrott came on as a late substitute for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have criticised head coach Jose Mourinho on Twitter for not making proper use of Troy Parrott against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Parrott was part of the Tottenham matchday squad for their Premier League game against Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old striker did not start the match, but the Republic of Ireland international came on as a substitute in the first minute of injury time.

The youngster could not make any impact whatsoever, as he did not even touch the ball once.

After the match, Spurs head coach Mourinho said that the striker “is not ready”, and added that he was part of the matchday squad as Erik Lamela could not make it, as quoted in Football.London.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out injured at the moment, Spurs do not have an out-and-out striker except Parrott.

The striker does not have much experience in the first team, but some Tottenham fans want Mourinho to give the teenager a chance to show what he is capable of.

Below are some of the best comments:

Seriously what was the point in bringing on parrott in stoppage time? What was that EVER going to achieve?? — Finley (@THFCFinley) March 1, 2020

Says a lot when the biggest cheer was when Parrott came on. So what if he’s not ready, none of the others are stepping up either! #THFC — Big Robz (@Big_RobzTHFC) March 1, 2020

TIME FOR TROY PARROTT!! He needs to be given a run before Kane comes back. If you're good enough you're olde enough. #COYS — Matty Heneghan (@Matt_THFC95) March 1, 2020

He will never be ready if he’s not used.... don’t treat this kick like Luke shaw at Utd. — Ian Doel (@IanDoel1) March 1, 2020

3mins 54 sec is what he got to show us what he could do. Did he touch the ball ? — Tonetek (@Tonetek1) March 1, 2020

What else we got give the kid a chance.... or should of brought cover in January.... — Lee Baker (@lee_yid1970) March 1, 2020

I’m a huge fan of Mourinho. HUGE. But even I don’t understand the Troy Parrott issue.

Must be something behind the scenes.

Complaining we don’t have a striker but there’s one sat there on the bench?

Yes I know, have faith etc. Sometimes it’s a little hard though.. #THFC #COYS — Key (@DJKey) March 1, 2020

Say what you want about Parrott’s attitude, readiness or mentality but there’s no way you can convince me it makes more sense to bring on two midfielders (& take-off Aurier who was a key part of our attack) before a striker when we’re chasing a goal. — Aidan (@TorontoTHFC) March 1, 2020

Troy Parrott should start the next game. We literally have nothing to lose anymore. Getting Top 4 would be a miracle tbh — Anna (@thfc_anna) March 1, 2020

I beg Parrott plays 90 on weds — George Rickwood THFC (@rickwood_george) March 1, 2020

Absolute shower of . Defence was hopeless, no steel in midfield and what was the point of bringing Parrott on for 3 mins..... the club has reverted back to it’s pre-Poch default setting..... Spursy #THFC. You can blame the players and coach, but it is Levy pulling the strings. — Big Robz (@Big_RobzTHFC) March 1, 2020